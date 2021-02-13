Menu

Health

Coronavirus: ‘Mega rally’ in Kelowna draws scores of protesters

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A photo showing people attending the ‘mega rally’ in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
A photo showing people attending the ‘mega rally’ in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Global News

A large but peaceful crowd gathered in downtown Kelowna on Saturday afternoon to protest B.C.’s public health orders.

With organizers calling it an Okanagan Valentine’s mega freedom rally, the protest at Stuart Park featured scores of people holding signs railing against national and provincial mandates that they claim are unfair and unconstitutional.

Read more: Coronavirus: Weekend mega rally in Kelowna draws attention of RCMP, city officials

Seeing protesters at Stuart Park isn’t new; crowds have been gathering there for months. And Saturday’s crowd was slightly larger than normal.

The event started at noon, and by 3 p.m., most of the crowd had dispersed.

Earlier in the week, Kelowna RCMP issued a statement urging people not to attend the publicized event.

A notice showing a rally planned for downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
A notice showing a rally planned for downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Facebook

“The events leading up this have shown that people will gather and protest the public health orders and be loud and vocal in opposition to what’s been put in place in response to the global pandemic,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“This is unlawful, and it’s putting our community in danger.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally' Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally
Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran also spoke out against the rally, stating “Kelowna is an inclusive city where we respect each other’s rights, and that includes the right to feel safe during a pandemic.”

Saturday’s rally was somewhat split into two parts:

A large section, and mostly maskless, protesting health orders and a small section across the street, wearing masks, counter-protesting the protest.

Click to play video 'Hundreds attend anti-restriction rally in Kelowna' Hundreds attend anti-restriction rally in Kelowna
Hundreds attend anti-restriction rally in Kelowna – Dec 12, 2020

The counter-protesters were few in number, though one held a megaphone, shouting out disagreements.

Police were stationed near the incident, but it’s not yet known if any tickets were handed out for violating B.C.’s health order for either organizing or attending a mass gathering.

It also appears a protest rally will be held in Vancouver, Feb. 20.

A notice showing a rally planned for Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A notice showing a rally planned for Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Facebook

For more about B.C.’s health orders, click here.

