Canada’s 2-year measles outbreak officially over: PHAC

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Canada’s measles outbreak that lost the country its global elimination status is officially over after two years.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said Monday the multi-jurisdictional outbreak is over because more than two months have passed since the last case linked to the outbreak was reported.

It began in October 2024 in New Brunswick and saw more than 6,400 cases reported across 10 provinces and territories.

In total, 6,417 cases were linked to the outbreak, including 1,032 reported this year. Ontario saw the highest number of total cases with 2,390 reported, followed by 2,299 in Alberta and 1,033 in Manitoba. Other cases were seen in all provinces and territories except Yukon, Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most of the people who became ill had not been vaccinated against measles, PHAC said.

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The agency said in November 2025 that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had notified PHAC about losing its elimination status.

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At the time, PHAC said a PAHO commission had reviewed recent epidemiological and laboratory data, “confirming sustained transmission of the same measles virus strain in Canada for a period of more than one year.”

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Global elimination status can be regained. Canada will need to keep the strain stamped out for at least 12 months, but also show it’s beefed up its surveillance systems and ability to quickly stop outbreaks if measles cases arise, according to PAHO.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Joss Reimer commended the work of public health authorities, health-care providers, community organizations and families across the country for their work to end the outbreak.

But her comments came with a cautionary note while urging Canadians to ensure routine vaccinations, like measles, are up to date to prevent future outbreaks.

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“While this milestone is encouraging, measles continues to circulate globally, and we can expect to see further travel-related cases here at home,” she said in a news release.

PHAC’s announcement the national outbreak had ended comes only a few days after Manitoba declared on Oct. 16 its 20-month outbreak was over, following weeks without a confirmed case. The last confirmed instance of measles was reported in August, the provincial government said in a news release.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in a news release Monday that cases are still being seen around the world.

“So while the outbreak is over, our work to increase vaccination rates and protect the health of Canadians continue,” she said.

Measles is still being seen in Canada, but recent cases have not been linked to the two-year outbreak. According to the federal government, three new confirmed cases were reported between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10.