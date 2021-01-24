News January 24 2021 7:01pm 02:05 Everyday Joe: Pandemic dreams This week on Everyday Joe, Montreal funny man Joey Elias gives us his take on COVID-19 dreams, that can often be more like COVID-19 nightmares. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7596837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7596837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?