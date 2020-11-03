Coronavirus: Ford announces new early warning system as Ontario sees new single-day case record

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday unveiled a new early warning system that will replace its current system of modified stages. Ford said a new dashboard available on Ontario’s website will allow people to more easily understand where their region is at. With the new system, Ford said Ottawa, Peel and York regions will be shifted to a Restrict level with Toronto remaining where it is for another week. This will allow in-door dining and gyms to reopen with restrictions. Brant, Durham, Halton and Hamilton regions will be moved to a Protect level.