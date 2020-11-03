Menu

Health

29 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,455

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 6:22 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 29 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,455, including 50 deaths.

Of the region’s new cases, nine are in New Tecumseth, while eight are in Barrie and six are in Bradford.

The rest are in Essa, Innisfil and Penetanguishene.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario classifies municipalities in new, more targeted COVID-19 category system

Seven of the new cases resulted from close contact with another positive case, while three are community-acquired.

Three cases are a result of an institutional outbreak, while one is a result of an educational-setting outbreak. The rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Of the region’s total 1,455 cases, 82 per cent — or 1,192 — have recovered, while seven people remain in hospital.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 101 new coronavirus cases.

Last week, the health unit reported 124 new COVID-19 cases, which was the largest number of cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 13 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at four workplaces, three educational settings, three retirement homes, one long-term care facility, one congregate setting and one community setting.

In total, there have been 45 outbreaks in the region — at 18 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, eight retirement homes, three educational settings, three congregate settings and one community setting.

The current COVID-19 school outbreaks in the region are at Bradford District High School and Hillcrest Public School in Barrie, according to the health unit.

According to the province of Ontario, 13 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario reports new single-day record of 1,050 coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

The affected schools are:

  • Hillcrest Public School in Barrie
  • Bradford District High School
  • St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford
  • Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte
  • Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil
  • Innisfil Central Public School
  • Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil
  • Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
  • Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School in New Tecumseth
  • Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,050 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 78,705, including 3,166 deaths.

