Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 30 2020 6:18pm
02:03

Infectious diseases experts break down Ontario’s latest COVID-19 models

Medical experts say there is plenty of positive news in Ontario’s latest COVID-19 projections, but the models also include some alarming figures. Kamil Karamali reports.

