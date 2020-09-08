Menu

Global National
September 8 2020 8:23pm
02:23

Canadian COVID-19 cases soar as new school year begins

Canada’s curve is trending upwards, as students return to the classroom. Eric Sorensen looks at where cases have been rising, and where they’ve remained low.

