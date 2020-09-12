No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Two cases of COVID-19 remain active, according to health officials.

The most recent case reported Thursday, however, is an Edmundston resident who is currently in Quebec, the province said.

A Thursday news release said the individual was “tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.”

To date, the province has confirmed 193 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.

Health officials say 65,948 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

