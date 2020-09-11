Menu

Health

No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 11:27 am
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The province of New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and reports one additional recovery.

Two cases of COVID-19 remain active, according to health officials.

The most recent case reported Thursday, however, is an Edmundston resident who is currently in Quebec, the province said.

A Thursday news release said the individual was “tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.”

Read more: Letter sent to N.B. health minister calls for support of Clinic 554

To date, the province has confirmed 193 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.

Health officials say 65,582 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

 

