No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province of New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and reports one additional recovery.

Two cases of COVID-19 remain active, according to health officials.

The most recent case reported Thursday, however, is an Edmundston resident who is currently in Quebec, the province said.

A Thursday news release said the individual was “tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.”

To date, the province has confirmed 193 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.

Health officials say 65,582 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Project launched to help N.B. first responders in mental distress Project launched to help N.B. first responders in mental distress

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement