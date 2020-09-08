Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in P.E.I. as active caseload rises to nine

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, saying both individuals had recently travelled abroad and were in self-isolation when they were diagnosed.

The Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, issued a statement confirming that the province’s total number of active cases stood at nine.

One of the new infections involves a male essential worker in his 30s who arrived in the province on Aug. 28.

The other case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in P.E.I. with her family on Aug. 27.

She is part of a family that includes two young children under the age of 10 who previously tested positive for the virus.

Morrison says all nine active cases continue to do well and remain in self-isolation as contact tracing is being completed.

She confirmed that the two new cases and four reported Monday were among people who travelled on four Air Canada flights between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, two of which arrived on the Island.

Morrison says all passengers aboard these flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

She said there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island and the risk of transmission in the province remains low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.