Prince Edward Island reports four new cases of COVID-19, all travel related

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, all of them related to international travel.

Two of the cases are essential workers who arrived in the province following international travel and the two other cases are young children under the age of 10 from the same family.

They arrived on the Island in late August and have been in self isolation.

4:30 Coronavirus: PEI unveils back-to-school plan Coronavirus: PEI unveils back-to-school plan

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison didn’t indicate what the workers’ jobs are, other than that to state they aren’t health workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison says the new cases bring the current total on the Island to seven.

Read more: Marking one year since hurricane Dorian slammed into Atlantic Canada

Prince Edward Island has had a total of 51 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and all cases to date have been travel-related.

(The Canadian Press)