Canada

Prince Edward Island reports four new cases of COVID-19, all travel related

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2020 9:39 am
A motorist shows his identification to a provincial worker at the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health is strongly urging people to wear non-medical face masks indoors but so far isn't recommending they be mandatory.
Prince Edward Island is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, all of them related to international travel.

Two of the cases are essential workers who arrived in the province following international travel and the two other cases are young children under the age of 10 from the same family.

They arrived on the Island in late August and have been in self isolation.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison didn’t indicate what the workers’ jobs are, other than that to state they aren’t health workers.

Morrison says the new cases bring the current total on the Island to seven.

Prince Edward Island has had a total of 51 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and all cases to date have been travel-related.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2020 The Canadian Press
