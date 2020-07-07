Coronavirus July 7 2020 3:44pm 01:22 Coronavirus: Quebec premier not against making masks mandatory Quebec Premier François Legault weighs in on making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces. Legault ‘not against’ making masks mandatory in indoor public places amid coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7149409/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7149409/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?