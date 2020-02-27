live in the okanagan February 27 2020 2:55pm 00:46 Live in the Okanagan: Crank up your calendar with live music Music line-ups are expanding as the temperature rises, good luck choosing which amazing act to support! Live in the Okanagan: Raise your hands up in the air for live music <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6605037/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6605037/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?