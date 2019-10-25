Entertainment October 25 2019 5:44pm 00:48 Live in the Okanagan: Halloween week to be haunting good time Halloween weekend is going to be filled with great live music so grab your favourite ghouls and support local musicians. Live in the Okanagan: Halloween week to be haunted with live music <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6084199/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6084199/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?