Live in the Okanagan: Halloween week to be haunted with live music

Halloween weekend is going to be filled with great live music, so grab your favourite ghouls and support local musicians.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Legendary Lake Monsters at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 25

Bill Durst at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Dirt at the Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Dave Martone at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Feels at The Kal

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. too 11:45 p.m.

Lake Country

Sunday, Oct. 27

Luke Welch at the Creekside Theatre

Scheduled 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Ken Smedly presents The Contenders at the Creekside Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at lakecountry.bc.ca

Kelowna

Friday, Oct. 25

The Pickups and Early Work at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Arrival and Dreams: ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute at Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Freak Motif at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Firewatch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Aaron Gordon at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rumble 100 at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Tragically Hip tribute Weekend at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Wild at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

We Hunt Buffalo and Stone Tortise at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Josh + Bex at the New Arts Collective

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Graham and Aaron Ord at Benvoulin Heritage Church

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ria Falkner and Loni Moger at Meadow View Honey Wines

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets available at meadowvista.ca

Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Tragically Hip tribute Weekend at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Sunday, Oct. 27

The Wild at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at showpass.com

Graham Strang at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

Hollerado at OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at kamtix.ca

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Ladies of the Okanagan 2, Singer/Songwriter Showcase at the Innovation Centre Theatre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Penticton

Friday, Oct. 25

Dallas Smith and Dean Brody at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Sweet Alibi at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca

Rollin’ Coal at The Penticton Eagles 4281

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sloan at the Cleland Community Theatre

Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Amos Garrett and Julien Kerr at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca

Roland Allen Rock Trio at The Naramata Pub & Grill

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Michael Daniels at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

The Young Uns at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Oct. 25

Jeremy Messenger at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com

Vagabond at Ye Olde Welcome Inn

Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Rebel Luv at Rattlesnake Lounge

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Bill Durst at the Oliver ELKS Hall

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Ken Hamm at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com