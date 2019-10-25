Menu

Live in the Okanagan: Halloween week to be haunted with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 5:42 pm
.

Halloween weekend is going to be filled with great live music, so grab your favourite ghouls and support local musicians.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Legendary Lake Monsters at Lorenzo’s Cafe 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 25

Bill Durst at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The Dirt at the Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Dave Martone at Match Eatery 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Feels at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. too 11:45 p.m.

 

Lake Country

Sunday, Oct. 27 

Luke Welch at the Creekside Theatre

  • Scheduled 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Ken Smedly presents The Contenders at the Creekside Theatre 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at lakecountry.bc.ca

 

Kelowna

Friday, Oct. 25

The Pickups and Early Work at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Arrival and Dreams: ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute at Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Freak Motif  at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Firewatch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Aaron Gordon at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rumble 100 at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Tragically Hip tribute Weekend at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Saturday, Oct. 26

The Wild at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

We Hunt Buffalo and Stone Tortise at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Josh + Bex at the New Arts Collective 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Graham and Aaron Ord at Benvoulin Heritage Church

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ria Falkner and Loni Moger at Meadow View Honey Wines 

  • Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tickets available at meadowvista.ca

Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Tragically Hip tribute Weekend at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Sunday, Oct. 27 

The Wild at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at showpass.com

Graham Strang at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 28 

Hollerado at OK Corral Cabaret 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at kamtix.ca

Tuesday, Oct. 29 

Ladies of the Okanagan 2, Singer/Songwriter Showcase at the Innovation Centre Theatre 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

 

 

Penticton

Friday, Oct. 25

Dallas Smith and Dean Brody at the South Okanagan Events Centre

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Sweet Alibi at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca

Rollin’ Coal at The Penticton Eagles 4281 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sloan at the Cleland Community Theatre

  • Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Amos Garrett and Julien Kerr at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca

Roland Allen Rock Trio at The Naramata Pub & Grill 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Michael Daniels at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 

The Young Uns at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca
Oliver

Friday, Oct. 25

Jeremy Messenger at Firehall Brewery 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com

Vagabond at Ye Olde Welcome Inn 

  • Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Rebel Luv at Rattlesnake Lounge 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Bill Durst at the Oliver ELKS Hall 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Ken Hamm at Firehall Brewery 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com

 

