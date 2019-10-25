Live in the Okanagan: Halloween week to be haunted with live music

Halloween weekend is going to be filled with great live music, so grab your favourite ghouls and support local musicians.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Enderby
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Legendary Lake Monsters at Lorenzo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Vernon
Friday, Oct. 25
Bill Durst at Record City
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The Dirt at the Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Dave Martone at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Feels at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. too 11:45 p.m.
Lake Country
Sunday, Oct. 27
Luke Welch at the Creekside Theatre
- Scheduled 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Ken Smedly presents The Contenders at the Creekside Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at lakecountry.bc.ca
Kelowna
Friday, Oct. 25
The Pickups and Early Work at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Arrival and Dreams: ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute at Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Freak Motif at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Firewatch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Aaron Gordon at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rumble 100 at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Tragically Hip tribute Weekend at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Wild at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
We Hunt Buffalo and Stone Tortise at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Josh + Bex at the New Arts Collective
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Graham and Aaron Ord at Benvoulin Heritage Church
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ria Falkner and Loni Moger at Meadow View Honey Wines
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at meadowvista.ca
Jon Bos at O’Flannigan’s Pub
Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Tickets available at the door
Tragically Hip tribute Weekend at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Wild at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at showpass.com
Graham Strang at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Hollerado at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at kamtix.ca
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Ladies of the Okanagan 2, Singer/Songwriter Showcase at the Innovation Centre Theatre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Penticton
Friday, Oct. 25
Dallas Smith and Dean Brody at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Sweet Alibi at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca
Rollin’ Coal at The Penticton Eagles 4281
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Sloan at the Cleland Community Theatre
- Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at Ticketmaster
Amos Garrett and Julien Kerr at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca
Roland Allen Rock Trio at The Naramata Pub & Grill
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Michael Daniels at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
The Young Uns at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreeamcafe.ca
Oliver
Friday, Oct. 25
Jeremy Messenger at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com
Vagabond at Ye Olde Welcome Inn
- Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Rebel Luv at Rattlesnake Lounge
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Bill Durst at the Oliver ELKS Hall
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Ken Hamm at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com
COMMENTS