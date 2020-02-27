Live in the Okanagan: Raise your hands up in the air for live music

Send this page to someone via email

Music line-ups are expanding as the temperature rises, good luck choosing which amazing act to support!

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Saturday, February 29

Shawn Lightfoot Band at Setters Neighbourhood Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Vernon

Friday, February 28

Paisley Groove at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Linda Sue & Dan Engelland at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Charles Richard-Hamelin at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Starts 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Dave’s of Our Lives at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 6 p.m.to 9 p.m.

The Hip Replacements at The Kal

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Lake Country

Saturday, February 29

Conroy Ross at Gray Monk Estate Winery

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, February 28

Planet Killer and The Unending at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Leila Neverland, Taylor van Zyl, Steve Marc and Jeff Pike at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Flowshine at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Young’Uns at Wings Rutland

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rollin’ Coal at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Ferraro and Jupiter Beach at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Becca Mabbett at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

The Steadies at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, February 28

Ground Zero at The Copper Mug

Starts at 8 p.m.

The Timbre Wolves at the Penticton Eagles

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Brent Tyler at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Vagabond at The Naramata Pub & Grill

Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Jerri and Friends at The Nest & Nectar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rob n’Walker at the Penticton Elks

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Hearing Trees at Cannery Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Shakura S’Aida at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oliver

Saturday, February 29

Aaron Halliday at the Oliver Elks Lodge

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, February 28

The Fairy and The Frog at Osoyoos Pizza Factory and The Lounge