Live in the Okanagan: Raise your hands up in the air for live music

Music line-ups are expanding as the temperature rises, good luck choosing which amazing act to support!
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Saturday, February 29
Shawn Lightfoot Band at Setters Neighbourhood Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Vernon
Friday, February 28
Paisley Groove at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Linda Sue & Dan Engelland at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 29
Charles Richard-Hamelin at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
- Starts 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Dave’s of Our Lives at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 6 p.m.to 9 p.m.
The Hip Replacements at The Kal
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Lake Country
Saturday, February 29
Conroy Ross at Gray Monk Estate Winery
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, February 28
Planet Killer and The Unending at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Leila Neverland, Taylor van Zyl, Steve Marc and Jeff Pike at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Flowshine at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Young’Uns at Wings Rutland
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Rollin’ Coal at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 29
Ferraro and Jupiter Beach at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Becca Mabbett at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Major Mambo at Soul de Cuba
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
The Steadies at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, February 28
Ground Zero at The Copper Mug
- Starts at 8 p.m.
The Timbre Wolves at the Penticton Eagles
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, February 29
Brent Tyler at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Vagabond at The Naramata Pub & Grill
- Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Jerri and Friends at The Nest & Nectar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rob n’Walker at the Penticton Elks
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday, March 2
Hearing Trees at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Shakura S’Aida at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oliver
Saturday, February 29
Aaron Halliday at the Oliver Elks Lodge
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Osoyoos
Friday, February 28
The Fairy and The Frog at Osoyoos Pizza Factory and The Lounge
- Starts at 7 p.m.
