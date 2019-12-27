live in the okanagan December 27 2019 1:36pm 00:45 Live in the Okanagan: Ignite the holidays with live music Live music stops for no one, not even the holidays, so make your merry way to these great shows. Live in the Okanagan: Curb the post-holiday blues with some live music <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6341061/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6341061/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?