Live in the Okanagan: Curb the post-holiday blues with some live music

Live music stops for no one, not even the holidays, so make your merry way to these great shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Armstrong
Friday, Dec. 27
Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Dec. 27
Holiday Punk Party at Record City
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sister Speak at Ratio Coffee & Pasty
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jump! Jive! Swing! at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
The Bagdaddies at The Red Antler
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
The Young’Uns at The Red Antler
- Schedule 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Julie Masi and Friends at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Dec. 27
LIFE at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Jodie B at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Zoe Welch and Garrett Scatterty at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jon Bos at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Spencer Homes at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The James Hay Trio at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kerry Rottacker at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Conroy Ross at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Lucky Money at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black magic and Pixi Dust at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Summerland
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Timbre Wolves at Summerland Legion
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Penticton
Friday, Dec. 27
Rob n’ Walker at the Penticton Eagles 4281
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Rebel Luv at the Penticton Elks Lodge
- Starts 6:30 p.m.
Vagabond at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Black of Hearts at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sugar Punch at the Penticton Eagles 4281
- Starts at 7 p.m.
Hillside Outlaws at Barley Mill Brew Pub
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
