Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Global News

Live in the Okanagan: Curb the post-holiday blues with some live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 1:49 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Ignite the holidays with live music

Live music stops for no one, not even the holidays, so make your merry way to these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Armstrong

Friday, Dec. 27

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 27

Holiday Punk Party at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Sister Speak at Ratio Coffee & Pasty 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jump! Jive! Swing! at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

The Bagdaddies at The Red Antler 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

The Young’Uns at The Red Antler 

  • Schedule 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Julie Masi and Friends at the Vernon Jazz Club

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 27

LIFE at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Jodie B at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Zoe Welch and Garrett Scatterty at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jon Bos at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Spencer Homes at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The James Hay Trio at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kerry Rottacker at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Conroy Ross at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Lucky Money at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Black magic and Pixi Dust at Munnin’s Post

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Summerland

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Timbre Wolves at Summerland Legion 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, Dec. 27

Rob n’ Walker at the Penticton Eagles 4281

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Rebel Luv at the Penticton Elks Lodge

  • Starts 6:30 p.m.

Vagabond at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Black of Hearts at Mile Zero Wine Bar

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Sugar Punch at the Penticton Eagles 4281

  • Starts at 7 p.m.

Hillside Outlaws at Barley Mill Brew Pub 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.