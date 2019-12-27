Live in the Okanagan: Curb the post-holiday blues with some live music

Send this page to someone via email

Live music stops for no one, not even the holidays, so make your merry way to these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Armstrong

Friday, Dec. 27

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 27

Holiday Punk Party at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sister Speak at Ratio Coffee & Pasty

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jump! Jive! Swing! at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

The Bagdaddies at The Red Antler

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

The Young’Uns at The Red Antler

Schedule 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Julie Masi and Friends at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 27

LIFE at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Jodie B at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Zoe Welch and Garrett Scatterty at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jon Bos at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Spencer Homes at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The James Hay Trio at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kerry Rottacker at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Conroy Ross at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Lucky Money at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black magic and Pixi Dust at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Summerland

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Timbre Wolves at Summerland Legion

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Penticton

Friday, Dec. 27

Rob n’ Walker at the Penticton Eagles 4281

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Rebel Luv at the Penticton Elks Lodge

Starts 6:30 p.m.

Vagabond at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Black of Hearts at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sugar Punch at the Penticton Eagles 4281

Starts at 7 p.m.

Hillside Outlaws at Barley Mill Brew Pub