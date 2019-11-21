live in the okanagan November 21 2019 2:31pm 00:51 Live in the Okanagan: Before the snow falls warm up to live music Before the snow falls and coats the Okanagan with fresh powder, transforming it into a winter wonderland, schedule in some live music. Live in the Okanagan: Before the snow hits warm up to live music <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6200625/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6200625/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?