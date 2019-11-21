Live in the Okanagan: Before the snow hits warm up to live music

Before the snow falls and coats the Okanagan with fresh powder, transforming it into a winter wonderland, schedule in some live music.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Enderby
Saturday, Nov. 23
Mela Dekker at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Nov. 22
The Rockaholicks at the Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Jupiter Beach and Jeff Piattelli at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Nov. 22
Garret Scatterty & The Lazy Saturdays at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Lucky Monkey at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Primals, Gardener and Pharm at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Dirt Road Kings at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Moni Funk at the OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Belle Plaine at The Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Illvis Freshly and Mt. Doyle at Sapphire
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Round Here at Copper Brewing Co.
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Linus at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Rhindress at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Theo and the Thugs at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Nov. 28
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
AYE & The Extraordinary Gentlemen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Peachland
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Penticton
Friday, Nov. 22
Stephen Fearing at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Jordan Klassen, Travis Weir and Hot Ticket at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Not Even Noon and Pharm at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kentucky Eileen at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Jerri & Friends at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Mike Stuart at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Thursday, Nov. 28
Chance of Showers at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Taz McLean at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Belle Plaine at Olds Town Square
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oliver
Friday, Nov. 22
Rebel Luv at Ye Olde Welcome Inn Pub
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Eagle Eyes at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Belle Plaine and The Vultures at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com
Osoyoos
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Holly Hyatt & Jon Burden at Osoyoos Elks Hall
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
