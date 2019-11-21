Menu

Live in the Okanagan: Before the snow hits warm up to live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 2:45 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Before the snow falls warm up to live music

Before the snow falls and coats the Okanagan with fresh powder, transforming it into a winter wonderland, schedule in some live music.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Saturday, Nov. 23

Mela Dekker at The Small Axe Bistro 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 22

The Rockaholicks at the Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23

Jupiter Beach and Jeff Piattelli at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Nov. 22

Garret Scatterty & The Lazy Saturdays at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Lucky Monkey at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Primals, Gardener and Pharm at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Dirt Road Kings at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Moni Funk at the OK Corral Cabaret 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Belle Plaine at The Grateful Fed 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Illvis Freshly and Mt. Doyle at Sapphire

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Round Here at Copper Brewing Co. 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Linus at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Rhindress at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Theo and the Thugs at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Nov. 28

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

AYE & The Extraordinary Gentlemen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

 

Peachland

Saturday, Nov. 23

The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 22

Stephen Fearing at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Jordan Klassen, Travis Weir and Hot Ticket at Mile Zero Wine Bar

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Not Even Noon and Pharm at Mile Zero Wine Bar

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kentucky Eileen at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Jerri & Friends at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 

Mike Stuart at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chance of Showers at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Taz McLean at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Belle Plaine at Olds Town Square 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oliver

Friday, Nov. 22

Rebel Luv at Ye Olde Welcome Inn Pub

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Eagle Eyes at Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Belle Plaine and The Vultures at Firehall Brewery 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tickets available at firehallbrewery.com

 

Osoyoos

Wednesday, Nov. 27 

Holly Hyatt & Jon Burden  at Osoyoos Elks Hall

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

 

 

