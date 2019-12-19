NHL legend coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health struggles and in turn boost a program that helps firefighters cope with job-related PTSD

As we told you at this time last night—Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is quite prevalent among first responders like firefighters. They are on the frontlines of some very difficult situations that can and do take a heavy emotional toll. B.C. is the only province in Canada that offers a unique resiliency program to help the first responders cope with the tough times but the program is struggling financially. Klaudia Van Emmerik now with the second part of our story about the mental hardships that go along with firefighting and the support that’s badly needed for those who serve and protect our communities.