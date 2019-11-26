Kelowna residents being warned to expect a property tax hike to help fund more policing resources needed to help fix the serious shortage of officers.

Community safety is top mind at Kelowna City Hall tonight–not only in regards to the homeless tent city but also because of a serious shortage of police officers in the city. An alarming report released Monday suggests that the public’s safety could be at risk because of an understaffed RCMP detachment. Now the pressure is on to hire a lot more officers–something that will no doubt cost tax payers a lot of money. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.