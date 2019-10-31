A public appeal is being made to help find a temporary winter shelter for the homeless in Kelowna
An urgent appeal tonight to the community at large to help find a temporary winter shelter in Kelowna, As the mercury dips, concerns for some of the city’s most vulnerable people are growing. Efforts to find a site for both a warming centre and nigh time bed shelter have been underway since the summer but so far–nothing and with winter fast approaching– time is running out. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.