An “out of the blue” call results in a $1.4 –million dollar donation for the Kelowna Hospital.

A well-known Alberta health care philanthropist is sharing the wealth here in the Okanagan. When Marshall Eliuk found out that the campaign to bring a specialized lab for advanced heart rhythm conditions to Kelowna General Hospital was still $1.4-million shy of the total goal, he decided to act. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the retired businessman stepped up and donated the remainder that was needed to get the life-saving project up and running.