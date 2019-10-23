West Kelowna city council was forced to find a bigger venue for Wednesday night’s public hearing on a controversial development slated for the city’s Casa Loma area

Residents in West Kelowna are gearing up for what’s expected to be a very large, potentially heated public hearing tonight. The meeting has to do with a big development proposal in the city’s Casa Loma area. Called the Blackmun Bay development, the project includes more than 450 condo and townhouse units as well as a hotel, marina and a winery or restaurant. Opponents say the plans are far too big and too dense for the area but the developer says the project will have huge benefits for the entire community. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.