Global News at 11 Okanagan
October 9 2019 8:21pm
02:30

A Kelowna man living on the streets says he much more than just a homeless person ahead of World Homelessness Day

Most communities have some degree of it but in Kelowna the homelessness situation is has been declared a crisis. Supportive housing units are being built to help people get off the streets but it’s not an overnight fix. With tomorrow being World Homelessness Day, we take a look at how much more needs to be done to help some of the community’s most vulnerable people. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

