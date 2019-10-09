A Kelowna man living on the streets says he much more than just a homeless person ahead of World Homelessness Day
Most communities have some degree of it but in Kelowna the homelessness situation is has been declared a crisis. Supportive housing units are being built to help people get off the streets but it’s not an overnight fix. With tomorrow being World Homelessness Day, we take a look at how much more needs to be done to help some of the community’s most vulnerable people. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.