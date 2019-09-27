The City of Vernon is leading the charge to pressure the government to change the way it mitigates against forest fires
It is said to be vital to reducing the devastation from wildfires–fuel mitigation work in our forests. And while those projects have and continue to take place throughout the Okanagan, many municipal leaders argue more needs to be done…especially on crown land. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, an Okanagan community is now leading the charge on pressuring the government to act and reduce the risk by better managing its forests.