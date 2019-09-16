Disturbing details revealed at the sentencing hearing for Jacob Forman, who killed his wife and two daughters. The Kelowna man was handed a 35 year prison term for the triple murders.

A Kelowna man has been handed down a 35 year prison sentence for killing his wife and two daughters in December 2017. This is the first time in B.C. a person convicted of multiple murders has been handed a consecutive sentence. Jacob Forman killed his wife in the heat of anger and then hours later, killed his daughters under the pretense of playing a game. Because there was no trial, this was the first time the public heard the details surrounding the murders and they are disturbing. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.