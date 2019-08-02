Global News at 11 Toronto August 2 2019 11:15pm 01:25 Funeral held for 4 Markham family members found dead It was an emotional day for family and loved ones of the four family members killed on Sunday in the Markham quadruple homicide. A joint funeral was held Friday. Albert Delitala reports. Funeral held for 4 family members found dead in Markham home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5722370/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5722370/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?