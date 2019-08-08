Crime
August 8, 2019 12:27 pm
Updated: August 8, 2019 12:28 pm

Court hearing for man accused in Markham quadruple homicide set for Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: It was an emotional day for family and loved ones of the four family members killed on Sunday in the Markham quadruple homicide. A joint funeral was held Friday. Albert Delitala reports. (Aug. 2)

A A

NEWMARKET, Ont. – A man accused in an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto is expected to appear in a court via videolink later today.

Menhaz Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found the bodies of four people in a Markham, Ont., home late last month.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 4 people found dead in Markham home

The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman’s grandmother, parents and sister.

READ MORE: Man charged in 4 Markham murders allegedly posts graphic details of deaths online

Today’s hearing for Zaman, 23, is set to take place in Newmarket, Ont.

A joint funeral for the four people found dead was held in east Toronto on Friday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Markham Crime
Markham Homicide
Markham quadruple homicide
Menhaz Zaman
menhaz zaman court hearing
Toronto crime
Zaman family
zaman family murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.