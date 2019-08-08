Court hearing for man accused in Markham quadruple homicide set for Thursday

NEWMARKET, Ont. – A man accused in an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto is expected to appear in a court via videolink later today.
Menhaz Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found the bodies of four people in a Markham, Ont., home late last month.
The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.
Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman’s grandmother, parents and sister.
Today’s hearing for Zaman, 23, is set to take place in Newmarket, Ont.
A joint funeral for the four people found dead was held in east Toronto on Friday.
