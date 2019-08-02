Crime
August 2, 2019 12:49 pm

Funeral being held for 4 family members found dead in Markham home

By Web Writer  Global News

Four victims of a fatal stabbing in Markham laid to rest Friday

Global News
A A

Four family members found dead in a Markham home on Sunday will be laid to rest Friday afternoon as the suspect in the case is set to appear in court.

York Regional Police identified Firoza Begum, 70, Mornotaz Begum, 50, Moniruz Zaman, 59 and Malesa Zaman, 21 as the victims of a homicide on Castlemore Avenue late Sunday afternoon.

The victims have been reported to be the accused’s grandmother, mother, father and sister, respectively.

READ MORE: Family members found dead in Markham home identified, cause of death not released

Police arrested Menhaz Zaman, 23, on Sunday in connection with the murder of his family. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Shamsu Zzaman, the brother of Moniruz Zaman, told Global News that a funeral will be held for the family today at the Islamic Foundation on Markham Road in Scarborough.

Menhaz is set to appear in court at 2 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
fatal markham stabbing
fatal stabbing
gamer stabbing
Islamic Foundation
Markham Homicide
Markham Murder
Markham quadruple murder
Menhaz Zaman
Zaman family

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.