Funeral being held for 4 family members found dead in Markham home

Four family members found dead in a Markham home on Sunday will be laid to rest Friday afternoon as the suspect in the case is set to appear in court.

York Regional Police identified Firoza Begum, 70, Mornotaz Begum, 50, Moniruz Zaman, 59 and Malesa Zaman, 21 as the victims of a homicide on Castlemore Avenue late Sunday afternoon.

The victims have been reported to be the accused’s grandmother, mother, father and sister, respectively.

Police arrested Menhaz Zaman, 23, on Sunday in connection with the murder of his family. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Shamsu Zzaman, the brother of Moniruz Zaman, told Global News that a funeral will be held for the family today at the Islamic Foundation on Markham Road in Scarborough.

Menhaz is set to appear in court at 2 p.m.