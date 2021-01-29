Menu

Global News at 11 Toronto
January 29 2021 11:34pm
1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the Summerhill neighbourhood Friday evening. Erica Vella reports.

