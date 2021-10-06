Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Toronto
October 6 2021 7:27am
02:33

Arrest made after student stabbed inside North York high school: police

Toronto police say a student was stabbed inside of a North York high school on Tuesday. As Katherine Ward reports, the victim is now in stable condition and within hours Toronto police made an arrest.

Advertisement

Video Home