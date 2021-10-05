Victim taken to trauma centre after stabbing inside North York school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a person has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing inside a school in North York on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to George S. Henry Academy, located near Don Mills and York Mills roads, at 1:41 p.m.

The school was placed into lockdown amid reports of someone stabbed inside of the building.

Police were not initially able to locate the victim, but later said they were found with serious injuries and taken to a trauma centre. The victim was not found inside the school, police said.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area.

The school is now in hold and secure and officers remain in the area.

More to come.

