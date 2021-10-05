Menu

Crime

Victim taken to trauma centre after stabbing inside North York school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 3:39 pm
Police are seen at George S. Henry Academy on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police are seen at George S. Henry Academy on Tuesday. Global News

Toronto police say a person has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing inside a school in North York on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to George S. Henry Academy, located near Don Mills and York Mills roads, at 1:41 p.m.

The school was placed into lockdown amid reports of someone stabbed inside of the building.

Police were not initially able to locate the victim, but later said they were found with serious injuries and taken to a trauma centre. The victim was not found inside the school, police said.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area.

The school is now in hold and secure and officers remain in the area.

More to come.

