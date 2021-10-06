15-year-old boy charged after student stabbed in Toronto high school hallway

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a 15-year-old boy after a stabbing at a North York high school on Tuesday.

Officers responded to George S. Henry Academy, located near Don Mills and York Mills roads, at around 1:41 p.m. Police said officers were met by staff who had already placed the school in a lockdown.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams told reporters that officers had reviewed video footage and determined that a stabbing had taken place.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking through the hallway at the school when he was approached by a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators said there was a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his torso, police said.

Both the suspect and the victim had fled the area. The victim made his own way to hospital and from there he was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police said. He is now in stable condition, police added.

The school was moved from a lockdown to a “hold and secure” while officers worked to gather evidence and information, police said.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested a short time later and subsequently charged.

He faces several counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

The boy will appear at a Toronto courthouse on Wednesday morning.

— with files from Ryan Rocca.

