2nd suspect facing 1st-degree murder charge in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the city in January.
Police were called to the area of Mathersfield Drive, southeast of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 for a report of a shooting.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was given CPR, but died at the scene, police said, while the woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The man was later identified as Toronto resident Sirac Tesfay.
Police announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Lee-Davis Rurimirije of Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Police previously announced that 20-year-old Toronto resident Henok Mesgena was also arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with the same offences.
