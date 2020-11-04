Menu

Global News at 11 Toronto
November 4 2020 11:51pm
02:53

Calls for answers in the death of a Black trans woman

Advocates are demanding answers following the death of 30 year old Black trans woman who died in police custody in late October. Erica Vella reports.

