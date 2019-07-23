A Kelowna resident and former UN peacekeeper credits a Rwandan genocide survivor and a man he now considers his son for helping him get through severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

It is a bond that was formed out of very difficult circumstances. Kelowna resident Warren Webber was a UN peacekeeper during the genocide in Rwanda back in 1994. During his service, he met many children at orphanages. Thanks to a chance encounter online, he reconnected with one of them. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, Webber has now brought the man he considers his Rwandan son here to the Okanagan.