Global News at 11 Okanagan
July 23 2019 8:52pm
02:51

A Kelowna resident and former UN peacekeeper credits a Rwandan genocide survivor and a man he now considers his son for helping him get through severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

It is a bond that was formed out of very difficult circumstances. Kelowna resident Warren Webber was a UN peacekeeper during the genocide in Rwanda back in 1994. During his service, he met many children at orphanages. Thanks to a chance encounter online, he reconnected with one of them. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, Webber has now brought the man he considers his Rwandan son here to the Okanagan.

