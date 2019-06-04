Global News at 11 Okanagan June 4 2019 8:57pm 02:30 Okanagan Indigenous leaders react to MMIWG final report It’s being described as genocide and Okanagan Indigenous leaders hope the final report on missing and murdered First Nations women in Canada will incite change. Okanagan Indigenous leaders react to ‘hopeful’ and ‘powerful’ report from MMIWG inquiry <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5353269/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5353269/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?