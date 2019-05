These are uncertain times for many Okanagan residents who work in the forestry industry. Dozens of mill workers are receiving layoff notices after Tolko announced its cutting a shift at its Kelowna operation. Meanwhile, its Armstrong mill is also facing a temporary closure. With more B.C. sawmills expected to close in the years ahead, Tolko’s Okanagan slowdowns are a symptom of larger challenges facing B.C.’s forestry sector.