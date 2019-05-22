Global News at 11 Okanagan May 22 2019 3:41pm 02:18 ‘I made my mom pancakes’: Okanagan initiative teaches kids how to grow, cook healthy food Chefs in the Classroom is celebrating four years of teaching Okanagan elementary school children how to grow and cook their own healthy food. Volunteer-run program teaches school kids about growing, cooking their own food <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5303383/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5303383/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?