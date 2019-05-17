KGH Foundation has raised 5 million of $7 million needed to complete the cardiac program at the hospital
It has become the hub for heart treatment in the Interior. Kelowna General Hospital’s cardiac science program has come a long way in recent years. It is only one of five cardiac centres in B.C. and the only one east of Metro Vancouver–treating thousands of people every year from all over the region and beyond.
Klaudia Van Emmerik now with the third installment of our series called Heart Matters.