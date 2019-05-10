Global News at 11 Okanagan May 10 2019 2:56pm 02:28 Beloved West Kelowna winery turns 30 years old Quails’ Gate Winery is celebrating 30 years with lots of upcoming events and initiatives, including a new reserve pair lunch program that launches on May 18. Quails’ Gate celebrates 30 years of wine making <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5264080/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5264080/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?