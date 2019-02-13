A major fundraising campaign is launched to equip the Interior Herat and Surgical Centre in Kelowna with life-saving equipment
It is life-saving equipment that once in place, will allow the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre in Kelowna to provide a lot more cardiac treatments.. A multi-million dollar fundraising campaign has been launched to bring a specialized lab to Kelowna General Hospital. As Klaudia van Emmerik reports, it will provide hundreds of patients every year with cardiac care closer to home.