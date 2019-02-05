Global News at 11 Okanagan February 5 2019 8:13pm 02:28 Vernon Winter Carnival brings back broomball The broomball tournament, a fan favourite, is back on the menu at the Vernon Winter Carnival after a 5-year hiatus. An old favourite is back at the Vernon Winter Carnival <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4928966/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4928966/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?