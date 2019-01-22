Global News at 11 Okanagan January 22 2019 4:18pm 02:28 ‘It’s enthralling’: Pottery studio in Kelowna igniting a passion for ceramics Potters Addict Ceramic Art Centre is a collaborative creative hub in Kelowna that offers all types of art lessons for children and adult using clay. ‘It was love from the first touch’: Artistic duo in Kelowna turning students into ceramic addicts <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4875708/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4875708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?