accident October 12 2018 5:52pm 00:29 Bus driver narrowly avoids head-on highway collision A bus driver had to use defensive techniques to avoid a head-on collision with a semi along the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke on October 7th, 2018. Frightening dashcam video of near head-on highway collision <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4544096/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4544096/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?