Global News at Noon BC
May 26 2021 3:36pm
00:27

Single-vehicle crash in Kelowna claims lives of 3 high school seniors

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Kelowna. RCMP says the single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight on Gordon Drive north of Cook Road.

