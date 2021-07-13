Menu

accident
July 13 2021 2:26pm
01:45

Kelowna RCMP confirm 5 dead, 1 still missing in Kelowna crane collapse

Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP confirms 5 people died in yesterday’s crane collapse in Kelowna; plus one person in an adjacent building is still buried and hasn’t yet been recovered.

