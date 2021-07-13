Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 13 2021 9:19pm
02:55

Deadly Kelowna crane collapse update

Kelowna RCMP say four people have died, and crews are now searching for the body of a fifth person, believed buried in the debris from Monday’s crane collapse at at downtown Kelowna construction site. Neetu Garcha reports.

